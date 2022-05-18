Sharon Ann Phillips (Swyers) passed away peacefully during a stay at the Hood River Care Center on May 13, 2022, at the age of 82. Sharon was born Sept. 14, 1939, to Matthew and Alice Swyers in Hood River, Ore.
Sharon graduated from Wy’east High School in 1958. She later married her husband of 60 years, Carroll Phillips. Carroll was in the Air Force so they moved quite a lot but they moved back to Hood River in 1977 to enjoy retirement.
Sharon had only one sister, Sally Moore (Swyers), who also lives in Hood River. Sharon and Carroll had two children, Matthew David and Michael Allen. Sharon is preceded in death by her son Michael, his death occurring in January of this year. Sharon is survived by her husband, Carroll Phillips; son, Matthew Phillips; daughter-in-law, Linda Phillips; granddaughter, Rebecca Phillips; and great-grandchildren Bailee and Bradley Foster.
Sharon enjoyed watching television and spending time with her friends and family. Sharon was a very friendly and kind person and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
