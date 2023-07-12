Sharon Lorraine Malcolm, 72, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Wash., surrounded by her children.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1950, in Hugoton, Kan., to Harry and Frances “Lorraine” Leonard. She was the sixth of seven children.
She graduated from Copeland High in Copeland, Kan., in 1968. She then attended beauty school in Dodge City, Kan., and finished in The Dalles, Ore.
She moved to Oregon in 1971, where she met and later married Randall L. Malcolm. She had two daughters. She was a beautician at Joan’s Beauty Shop for several years. In 1985, she became co-owner of Randy’s Mini Mart, which was in Murdock, Wash. She worked for the State of Washington Employment services for several years.
After the couple divorced, she started a new chapter of life with Larry Cochenour. She became a tax preparer for H&R Block and was able to secure a position with the State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife as a fish counter until she retired in 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina Lindsey of The Dalles and Tonia Malcolm (Mike Sherard) of Toledo, Ore.; her grandsons, Joshua Malcolm of Mesa, Ariz., and Hunter Malcolm of The Dalles; and brother Deryl Leonard (Patricia) The Dalles.
She was preceded in death by partner, Larry Cochenour. Her parents are Harry Leonard and Frances “Lorraine” Leonard, and siblings are Alice “Ruth” Brittle, Gary Leonard, Clifford Leonard, Jerry Leonard, and Dennis Leonard. Her former husband is Randall Malcolm.
Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m., followed by graveside burial at Odd Fellows cemetery.
Donations can be given in her honor at Ray Hickey Hospice House, 2112 E. Mill Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98661.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
