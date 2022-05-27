Sandra “Sandy” Mae Cameron passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., May 7, 2022. Sandy was born July 23, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing.
Sandy was born in Kenmare, N.D., to Chester and Leona (Olson) Johnson. She joined brothers Chester (Jr.), Ronald and Terry, and sister Carol.
Sandy’s father passed away when she was 3 and the family moved to Hood River, Ore., to join Leona’s parents and siblings and other extended family.
The family attended First Baptist Church in Hood River, where Sandy made a decision to follow Christ and be baptized. Many happy memories were tied to this church.
She attended Coe Primary, Park Street Elementary and graduated from the old Hood River High School, also on May Street. Sandy had such a large family there has always been at least on member in the school district for decades.
Sandy married Larry Shuler and had one son, Tony. Larry was tragically killed in an automobile accident in Portland, Ore., where they lived. Sandy and Tony then moved back to Hood River, where she enrolled in The Dalles School of Beauty and became a licensed cosmetologist, where she would be employed with local shops for over 35 years.
In 1967, she met Dave Cameron and they were married in 1968 and moved back to Portland, where Dave worked in the shipyards.
By the time Tony started school in 1971, they had made their home of 40 years in Hood River; they later joined by son, Timothy “Tim” Cameron. Sandy worked her schedule around being with the boys, working part-time while Dave was a Teamster delivery man. Both sons were athletes and many hours were spent watching their sports and making many lifelong friends along the way. The family belonged to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
In 2005, Dave and Sandy moved to Pendleton, Ore., and Sandy was employed as an instructor and assistant manager of The Pendleton School of Beauty.
In 2007, both she and Dave retired. Many years of travel were enjoyed after their retirement, covering 20-plus states and Mexico and Canada multiple times. Most notable was a trip to the Carolina’s and Blue Ridge Country cover six states with brother and sister-in-law, Chet and Kathy, as companions. The four continued to travel together on many more trips to Canada, Mexico and the Midwest, to name just a few.
Countless people considered Sandy as a friend, she was genuine in every respect and loyal especially to her family all of whom have been blessed to be a part of her life. “She has filled us with great joy and we miss her greatly; she was an example of a Christ-led life that touched us and so many more lives.”
Sandy is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Dave; sons, Tony (and wife, Shelly) and Tim (and wife, Rhiana); five grandchildren, Dylan, Brior, Iyla, Maeve and Jayden; four great-grandchildren, Axelie, Axton, Aliah and Jacob; brothers, Chet (and wife, Kathy) Johnson and Terry Johnson; sister-in-law, Joan Smith; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she has collected over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Leona; brother, Ron; sister, Carol; grandson, Greyson; and husband of first marriage, Larry.
A service to celebrate Sandy’s life is planned for 5 p.m., June 10 at The Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
