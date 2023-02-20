Sandra Kay (Haynes) Harmon passed away at home in The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 80 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Sandra was born in East Rainelle, W.Va., on Jan. 3, 1943, to Joseph and Mary Haynes. When she was just 6 months old, the family moved out to the west coast, stopping in Vancouver, Wash., for a short time before finally settling in The Dalles. Sandra attended elementary through high school in District 12, graduating from The Dalles High School in 1961.
After graduation, Sandra worked as a telephone operator before attending and graduating from cosmetology school here in The Dalles. She met and married Dannie L. Harmon in 1964. They started a family with the birth of daughter Kristen in 1966; daughter Andrea was born in 1975, and son Dannie was born in 1977.
Throughout her life, Sandra worked as a telephone operator, a beautician, a Luhr Jensen sewing machine operator, an in-home caregiver, and an Albertson’s grocery clerk. Above all, her favorite “job” was being a beloved grandma to her four grandchildren. When she was not spending time with her grandchildren and other family members, she loved to read, sew, and work on puzzle books.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph R. Haynes, mother Mary E. Haynes-Erck, stepfather Edward Erck, brothers Joseph and William Haynes, and her ex-husband Dannie L. Harmon. Sandra is survived by her children, daughter Kristen Harmon, daughter Andrea Trujillo (Roland), and son Dannie Harmon II (Diana); her siblings, brother Harold Haynes (Judy), sister Elizabeth Zeigler (Twig), and brother David Haynes (Tina); four grandchildren; and various aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Research in Sandra’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
