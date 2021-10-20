Samuel Earl Kuhnhausen, 43, passed away at his home in BZ Corner, Wash., on Oct. 17, 2021. He was born to Carol and Roger Kuhnhausen on Feb. 28, 1978, in Hood River, Ore.
Sam was raised in Glenwood, Wash., and attended Glenwood Elementary School, then middle and high school in Hood River. After high school, he worked with his father logging and running equipment. Later he spent some time in Alaska, working at a rock crushing company, but most of his time has been in equipment operation, logging and construction here in the Northwest and some in Colorado. He was most recently employed with JH Logging.
Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in the woods in his spare time. He married his wife, Rocksey, in 2013, and they had a daughter in 2017. Sam especially loved to dote on his daughter, Hazel.
Sam will be missed by his wife Rocksey (Watts) Kuhnhausen and daughter Hazel Kuhnhausen of BZ Corner; father Roger Kuhnhausen (Tricia) of Glenwood; mother Carol Daniel of Cascade Locks, Ore.; sister Shelly Knopsnyder (Brandon) of Springfield, Ore.; as well as a niece, a nephew and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Glenwood School in Glenwood. All are welcome; masks required indoors.
To send condolences to Sam’s family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
