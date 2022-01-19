Ruth Ann Keisling, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with Jesus and her family on Jan. 10, 2022. She was born in Salem, Ore., on June 15, 1932, to Eugene Jones and Sibyl Debman-Jones. Ruth was one of eight children and the last survivor of her family.
Ruth's family moved from Texas out to Oregon. In her youth, the family settled in Silverton, Ore., where her father was a barber. Her mother was a homemaker. Ruth graduated from Silverton High School in 1951 and in 1953 joined the Navy, where she met and married William A. Keisling in 1955.
The couple had six children who are all still walking this earth. They are Terri Breazeale of Grants Pass, Ore., Darla Huse of The Dalles, Ore., Lori Keisling of Federal Way, Wash., Nora Bren of Appleton, Wash., William Keisling Jr. of Yakima, Wash., and Tammy Donahoe of Yuma, Ariz.
Ruth in her early years wanted to go into journalism, but that never did happen, as she started a family. Sometime in the early 1970s Ruth divorced William (Bill) Keisling. She re-married four more times in her life, but none of them lasted. True love had evaded her.
Around 1972, she decided to go back to school and become a nurse. She accomplished this and obtained her LPN license and spent the next 20 years working in varies hospitals and nursing homes. She was one busy lady, raising six kids on her own. She eventually retired and settled down in The Dalles, where she spent the rest of her life.
Mom loved to sew and quilt and was always making clothes for her children and grandchildren. All of us, at one time or another, were recipients of her homemade quilts. She also loved gardening and wherever she lived, she had flowers growing. It seemed like whenever called upon by the different churches we attended, she would be the piano player. She loved playing and singing and grew up in quite a musical family. Almost all of her siblings played a musical instrument. One thing I have always remembered was Mom putting together boxes of food for different pastors, neighbors or even church members who were in need. This was Mom's way of trying to help and she always helped others when she was able too. She loved the lord and was in church whenever the doors were open. Whenever Ruth had visitors, especially ones from out of town, she would always say, “I am going to pray you all the way home.”
Funeral services will be held at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Gathering Hall in The Dalles on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. Viewing will be two hours prior to the services and a gathering will take place afterwards for visiting and refreshments.
