Russell Perry was born on April 30, 1959, in Baker, Ore., and passed away suddenly on March 11, 2023, in Ozark, Ark. He was raised in The Dalles, Ore., and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1977. He remained in contact with many friends from high school and loved nothing better than visiting The Dalles and catching up.
He always made friends wherever he went. His love for family and friends was fierce and we are receiving calls from all over the United States from people that he met along the road. One of his gifts was keeping up with old friends with a call or visit and then keeping the rest of us up to date.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Pat Perry. He is survived by his siblings Lisa, Lyle (Dianna) and Bill, and the niece and nephews that he adored: Steven, Mckayla, Tyler and Nick. As we’ve already said, he had a lot of really good friends that had seen him through thick and thin.
Russell would have loved nothing better than to get together one more time with everyone, so in lieu of services we will gather at the Hiway House, 2434 E. Second St., The Dalles on Saturday, April 29 from 1-3 p.m. to remember Russell with a toast and a round of drinks for the bar!
In memory of Russell, please do one of the following: Call someone you haven’t talked to in a long while, buy a really noisy toy that their parents will hate for a child, tip your waitress very generously, or order a double shot of Fireball at your favorite tavern and think of him. If you’d like to get in touch, you can reach us at lisaperry36@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.