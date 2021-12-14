The family of Russell McNamer is sad to report his passing on Dec. 6, 2021. He lived a very full and long life of 91 years.
He was born in Martinez, Calif., on June 30, 1930, and lived in many Northern California cities throughout his life, spending his last 18 years in his beloved The Dalles, Ore. He served in the Army National Guard briefly before hiring out on the Southern Pacific Railroad to work as a Signalman. He worked his way into management and retired in 1983.
He loved to camp in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada and the Cascades. He was a very kind and giving man who made friends easily. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his two children from his first wife, Lucille McNamer, Rick McNamer of Smith River, Calif., and Donna Hill of Loomis, Calif. He is also survived by four stepchildren from his third wife, Anita McNamer, James M. Thornton from Texas, Ohio, Debra A. Hurley from Warren, Mich., David L. Thornton from Bryan, Ohio, and Philip A. Thornton, from Corpus Christi, Texas. Cathy Wilson from The Dalles was a very close friend of Russell's and a big part of his life in The Dalles. Pat Birtcher was Russell's caregiver for his last 10 months and unselfishly and lovingly made his last 10 months as peaceful and calm as possible.
There will be no service.
