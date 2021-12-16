Ross Bluestone passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family in his home in Underwood, Wash., on Nov. 22, 2021. He was 74 years old.
Ross is survived by his loving wife Christine; his stepson Reed Fee, and Reed’s partner Molly Hamlin; and numerous aunts, uncle and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Bluestone, his mother, Leora Bluestone and his sister Diane Bluestone.
Ross was born in Southern California; he grew up in “The Valley,” when it was wide open with walnut and citrus groves. His father Harry was a professional violinist and studio musician for many well-known musicians of the day. Ross had a love for race cars, especially in the ‘60s. When he and his buddies were teenagers, they used to frequent the races at Riverside, Calif., enjoying the competition and the energy of race cars and all that went with it. In 1966, he joined the Navy and served two tours in Vietnam; at times, duty was venturing up the Mekong on river boats, a dangerous duty. After his military service and a little traveling, he enrolled in Kansas University to study business and later finished his business degree in USC in Los Angeles.
At that point in his life, he got the wanderlust and ventured up to the Northwest to hike and climb Mount Hood and Mount Adams. Ross eventually ended up in Trout Lake, Wash., working for the Forest Service, bought a house and was co-owner of the Trout Lake Tavern for a few adventurous years. Ross remained at Mt. Adams Ranger District in Trout Lake his entire career, working first in fire, then timber and finally Developed Recreation until he retired in 2006.
In 1999, he and Christine married; they shared many interests together, especially gardening, traveling, reading, swing dancing, and hiking. In 2002, he and his wife Christine bought a home in Underwood, Wash., and proceeded to create a garden and worked on steady improvements of their home. Everywhere one looks, his handiwork is in the painting, fencing, garden beds, greenhouse, kitchen additions, wood working, decking and porch railings. He loved his home and was always coming up with ideas to make things more functional and beautiful.
Ross and Christine traveled to Europe twice in recent years, broadening their horizons and opening up their world to the wonders of travel. Ross was an organizer, and he put together a hiking group beginning in 2011 and created a “family” of hiking friends that continues to this day. He loved to deviate from the well trodden path and strike out “cross country” with a map and compass or GPS, seldom ever getting us “lost.” He took us to some incredibly beautiful places over the years, sharing freely his knowledge of the forest and trail among all of us. Ross also organized an Underwood Men’s Book Club, where they explored many a good book and an occasional “tome,” their discussions lively and thought provoking. Ross was also an avid golfer and member of Indian Creek Golf Course where, almost every week, he and his golf buddies shared a game and camaraderie. He volunteered at the WAAAM museum in Hood River as a docent for several years, sharing his love of antique cars and planes. Ross was a pilot of his own small plane for years, exploring the skies of the Northwest until a heart condition prevented him from soloing. Ross also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for Klickitat County, delivering hot and frozen meals to folks who couldn’t get out. He loved chatting with them and listening to their stories. Sometimes, Ross was the only person they saw all week. Ross was very generous with his time and energy, and his sense of humor was infectious. He loved to organize, and being a people person, he brought many of us together to share the wonders of the natural world through hiking, the literary world through the book club and the love of antique cars and planes through the WAAAM museum.
He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered among his “family” and friends. There will be a private celebration of life for Ross in early April of 2022. Gardeners Funeral Home, White Salmon, Wash., is in care of arrangements.
