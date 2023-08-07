Rosalind Cornelia Pool, 90, was born as a surprise just after her twin sister Raynette Corrine Pool on Oct. 8, 1932, at her home in Ontario, Ore., to Verna Taylor Pool and Charles Riley Pool. With her two grandmothers in attendance, the girls and mother survived the delivery. Rosalind’s early years were in Ontario, her mother working at the Five and Dime and father a carpenter, grandmothers watching them as needed. When World War II came along, they moved west as Charlie worked as a carpenter on ships. She attended several grade schools in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Grant High School in 1950.
In the fall, Rosalind and Raynette were off to Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho. She soon met the “big man on campus,” David James Burkhart, from College Place, Wash., and they married on May 6, 1951, in Portland. After honeymooning at Cannon Beach, the couple finished the school year and then moved to the Pomona Ranch, Dave’s mother’s family apple orchard near Dayton, Wash., for the summer. That fall they moved to Pullman, Wash., for Dave to take horticulture classes to become manager at the orchards. They welcomed their first child, Deborah Ray, in April and soon were back on the ranch. Stephen David and Becky Sue were then born in Dayton.
She worked at the local newspaper doing the teletype machine, played piano and sang at the Nazarene church, and the family lived there until January 1961, when Dave took an OSU Extension job in Milton-Freewater, Ore. Now going by “Roz,” she worked as a school secretary, bankteller and licenser at a car dealership as well as teaching Sunday School at the Christian Church, playing the piano, painting, drawing, playing bridge and learning to play the organ. Roz always wanted to move back to the green of western Oregon. They did just that in fall of 1970 to Corvallis, Ore., for nine months while Dave got his master’s degree. She worked for the manager of the OSU Bookstore and loved reconnecting with all her valley family and friends. Then back to Milton-Freewater for two years and then in 1973, Dave became the OSU Extension chairman agent for Hood River County. Roz played the organ for the Hood River Christian Church and for funerals. She worked for an attorney and the county as well as kept painting. Roz loved doing jigsaw puzzles and her family spent a lot of time with her completing them. Dave retired and then passed away in 2008. Roz then needed medical care and she lived in Beaverton, Ore., in assisted living until March 2022. She has resided at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore., until her passing July 27, 2023.
Roz still wore her bright clothing with jewelry and makeup every day and loved to go out to lunch. She loved celebrating her 90th birthday with her twin sister and families and saying, “Well, I’m 90 now, you know.” Special thanks to Chaplin Barbara Clark.
Roz is survived by sister Rae Ludlow of Redmond, Ore.; children Deborah Johns (Bob), Athena, and Stephen Burkhart of Hood River and Becky Young of Tigard, Ore.; grandchildren Maurice and Meghan Johns, Scott Burkhart (Makala) and Caitlin Burkhart Schubert (Mac) and Will Young (Emilie); great-grandchildren Brandt, Merritt and Gemma Burkhart, Hunter and Winnie Schubert, Mia, and Lia and Jackson Young; and sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved Aunt Roz.
A memorial service and reception are planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18t at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A light lunch will follow. Mausoleum committal will follow at Idlewild Cemetery; Roz will be interred with Dave. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
