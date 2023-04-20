Rollo Togo (RT, George) Sargeant Jr. went Home on April 5, 2023. He passed peacefully in Salem, Ore., accompanied by three of his children.
Rollo was born at home in Wyndere, N.D., on Aug. 29, 1936, to Rollo Togo Sr. and Sophia Caroline Syverson Sargeant. His father had inherited property from his grandfather, which he'd planned to farm. Due to the Dust Bowl, they lost the farm and moved to Oregon in 1937. The family, consisting of two older siblings, James Lavonne and Jeanette Leone Sargeant, moved to Hood River, Ore.
Rollo graduated from Wy'east High School, where he played football and worked on a local farm. All three Sargeant children worked at a young age to supplement their widowed mother's income. Shortly after high school, he married Kathryn June Perkins of Parkdale. They had four girls together, but after seven years, Rollo found himself as a single father to whom he fondly referred to as his "Troops." He worked at Nichol's Boat Works in Hood River but then moved his Troops, Toni Marie, Joan DeAnn, Kathryn Lee, and Jeanette Elaine, to The Dalles, Ore., where he worked at Harvey Aluminum/Martin Marietta until his retirement.
In March 1968, Rollo married Janet Kay Tibbets of The Dalles. Her children Tammie Jean and Kenneth Arthur completed the new family of eight. Rollo and Janet worked tirelessly raising their six children. Sadly, Janet Kay passed in April 1984. Rollo married Sandra Ann Peterson of The Dalles in 1990. Together, they became the central figures of Rollo's adult children and grandchildren. Rollo was seen as a hero to all six of his children and Sandra was a loving stepmother. Once again, Rollo found himself alone after Sandra passed in January of this year.
As a young man, mostly known as George, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and drama. In later years, he played on the Martin Marietta softball team, fished, gardened, fathered, "hunted mushrooms," and became very active in The First Christian Church of The Dalles. There he served on leadership as an elder, teacher, counselor, and occasional preacher. He and his sister-in-law, Elaine Sargeant, wrote and directed the first performance of The Last Days of Jesus, which became an annual event for the last 45 years.
Rollo is proceeded in death by his daughter, Jeanette Elaine Sargeant, and his sister, Jeanette Leone Maier of Corvallis, his wife Janet Kay and his wife Sandra Ann. He is survived by his children and their spouses and children, Toni Smith and Tammie Lee of Salem, Ore., Kenneth Tibbets, Joan Heckerson, and Kathrynn Oedkerk of California; and his brother James Lavonne Sargeant of The Dalles.
Services will be held for both Rollo and Sandra Sargeant on June 10 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church. If you would like to donate an honorarium in Rollo or Sandra's name, please make it to The First Christian Church of The Dalles.
