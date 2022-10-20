Roger Lewis Woosley passed away peacefully at his home Oct. 12, 2022. He was 84 years old. He was born Oct. 28, 1937, in White Salmon, Wash. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Marie, brother, Terry Woosley and parents, Verley and Edna Woosley. He is survived by his wife, Lindamay; son, Timothy Woosley and wife Becky; daughters, Tammy and husband, Eric Cederstam, Trudy and husband, Rusty Leetch, Stefani and husband Stephan Escobar and Rebecca and wife, Lisa Shiro; and 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Roger married the love of his life, Lindamay Maurer, in 1960. They were married for 62 years.
He was an adventurer, from working at Jaymar Lumber Co, selling cars for Knoll Motor Company, selling shoes at JC Penneys, an Oregonian dealership in Vancouver, Wash., orchardist, Stark Bros. Nursery Stock salesperson, Hood River Nursery, Woosley Orchard Supply, Heights Floral, Woosley Barkdust, Same Day Stage, and Tricycling Along Antiques and Deli.
Roger would work at second jobs to make sure his family would be able to get a sampling of sports, 4-H and other activities. He coached Little League Baseball and Softball for eight years. He was always prompt to the activities his kids and grandkids were in whether it be baseball, softball, tennis, track, football, lacrosse, basketball or horse shows. He was very dedicated and thought it was important to be there on time.
During the years he was a member of Hood River Jaycees, Elks Lodge, Hood River Valley Christian Church, and Hood River toastmaster.
He loved to tell stories.
He enjoyed puzzles, collecting coins, photography and watching movies without the commercials. He loved old cars and could tell you the year and model when it came down the road.
Family was very important to him. He was honest, trustworthy, good morals and ethics and loved his family. He loved young people and tried to be a positive influence in their lives.
He was loved dearly and will be missed as a husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend.
Donations can be made to Hood River Little League or Hood River County 4-H programs.
Services are planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A private entombment will follow at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
