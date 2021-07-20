Rodney Keith Eichner, 89 of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on July 16, 2021, in his home. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Rodney was born in Pasco, Wash., to Gus and Rita Eichner on Jan. 14, 1932. He went to high school at Estacada and graduated in 1952. He worked as a carpenter for most of his life.
He was a ski instructor and coach for 25 years. He also enjoyed hunting, riding horses, coaching youth baseball and watching his sons play football, baseball and ski racing. He was involved in the White Salmon Cemetery board and the planning board.
Rodney is survived by his, wife Sharon Eichner, of White Salmon; his sons, Keith, Gary and Kevin Eichner; daughters Dawna Bagby and Jana Berry; brother Kenny; and grandchildren Megan, Katie, Rita and Buzz, Tuff and Hunter, Riley and Avery, Eric, Ember and Chance, Elijah, Micah and Jonah, Allison, Brandon and Charlie; as well as many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Eichner, brother Neil, and sisters Yvonne and Joanne.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heart of Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.