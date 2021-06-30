Robyn (Gaddy) Hansen-Suli passed away on May 19, 2021, at Portland Adventist Hospital, from a severe infection complicated by diabetes. Robyn was born in Hood River, Ore., on July 3, 1950, to Bill and Aileen Gaddy.
She is survived by her son Kris Hansen; daughter Dani Suli; siblings Shawn Gaddy Winsor (Andy Winsor), Kimberly Gaddy Westerman (Jim Westerman), Coya Eubank Kirby (Norman Kirby) and Clay Eubank (Sarah Farber); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wm. (Bill) Gaddy, mother Aileen Eccles Gaddy and sister Doone Gaddy.
Immediate family will gather later this summer for a private celebration of her life and interment at Idlewilde Mausoleum. Remembrances may be given in her name to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of choice.
