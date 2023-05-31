Roberta Jo Wood (born Thompson), age 55, passed away peacefully at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash., on May 24, 2023. She was born Aug. 4, 1967, to William and Darlene Thompson at the same hospital in which she passed.
Roberta was a student of the White Salmon Valley School District, graduating from Columbia High School with honors. She attended college at Washington State University for a short time, soon moving back home to help manage family matters and working at various businesses for several years.
On Feb. 12, 2000, Roberta married her husband, William S. Wood, and remained in the marriage for 23 years, until her death. During the latter 23 years of her life, Roberta worked at and was an active member of the United Methodist Church in White Salmon. She was also an active PEO Sister.
Roberta was preceded in death by her father, William R. Thompson, and her younger sister, Rachel L. Simpson. She is survived by her husband, William S. Wood; daughter Emmalee A. Wood; mother Darlene D. Thompson; sister Marilyn K. Lily; and brother Robert L. Thompson. She leaves us all with so many memories and shared joys. Many hold gratitude for the selfless, caring and compassionate aspects of Roberta’s character.
There will be a service to pay respects to Roberta at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the United Methodist church, 341 N. Main Ave., White Salmon.
