Robert Joseph Scherrer, 91, a lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the home of his daughter Sharon in Tigard, Ore.
Robert, fondly called “Bob” by family and friends, was born in The Dalles on June 11, 1929, to Joseph and Louise (Geiser) Scherrer. He was raised with two sisters, Betty and Maxine, on a dairy farm located where the Fred Meyer store is now.
Bob graduated from The Dalles High School in 1948 and entered the Army that year. He served in the Korean War and attained the rank of Sergeant. Upon his return, he started his career in construction. He worked on various dams on the Columbia River — Rocky Reach, John Day, The Dalles and the Bonneville Powerhouse. His favorite by far was working on the Rocky Reach Dam because that is when he met his beautiful wife Vivian. They were married for 45 years and made their home in The Dalles.
Not one for many hobbies, his passion was gardening and growing the most beautiful flowers. You could see him out enjoying nature most days. Bob also enjoyed traveling with his wife Vivian after they retired. Their favorite trips were to Wenatchee, Wash., Japton, Ark., Branson, Mo., Brewster, N.Y., and Phoenix, Ariz., to visit family.
After living in his home for 54 years, Bob decided that his gardening days were over. He moved to Flagstone Senior Living in The Dalles in 2016. He enjoyed the five years that he lived there and made many new friends. Always easy to get along with, the employees frequently let him know that he was their “favorite” resident. Our family would like to thank all of the employees at Flagstone Senior Living for taking such wonderful care of our Dad. We will always remember their kindness.
Bob is survived by his six children, Sharon Engle (Dale) of Tigard, Ore., Sandra Grace of Terrebonne, Ore., Kirk Sapp of Omak, Wash., Pamela Allen of Goodyear, Ariz., Clifton Sapp of East Wenatchee, Wash., and Harmon Sapp of East Wenatchee, many grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly by his family, but we take great comfort in knowing that he is with our Lord and Savior and that we will see him again.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Vivian I. Scherrer, parents Joseph and Louise Scherrer, sisters Betty Kennard, Maxine Macnab and daughter-in-law LeAnne Sapp.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub and Catering, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles.
Memorial donations can be made to Care Partners Hospice, 1600 N.E. Compton Drive, Suite 210, Hillsboro, OR 97006, who took such wonderful care of our Dad.
