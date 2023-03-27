Robert Lee Dunn, age 97, of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on March 20, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Bob was born on Dec. 6, 1925, in Springfield, Mo., to William Benton Dunn and Sadie Cecil Willsie Dunn. He had four sisters and one brother. As a young child, he worked on his family’s farm, feeding chickens, gathering eggs, and milking cows. He was known for getting into all kinds of mischief. He grew up during the Great Depression, and was drafted into the United States Navy when he was 18 and served during World War II on the USS Richmond. He had many hilarious stories from his days in the Navy that he loved to tell his family. He married his wife, Pearl, on Feb. 11, 1948, in Arkansas. He and Pearl lived in Springfield, where “Bob” worked at Cloverleaf Dairy. They moved to Gilmer, Wash., for work in the 1950s, where he worked at the Hopp DeWilde Mill, before moving to White Salmon, where he lived the rest of his life.
Bob and Pearl had two children, Joyce and Diana. He worked for more than 40 years at S.D.S. Lumber Company in Bingen, Wash., as a forklift driver. He was 80 years old when he retired. He had a strong work ethic, and a need to be busy. In his spare time, Bob loved to bake. He was famous for his chocolate chip cookies, which he brought to every family get together, to the ladies at the bank, to the senior center, his barber, and even to his favorite cashiers at Safeway and Rosauers. At Safeway, they would announce that “The Cookie Man Is Here!” He also loved to bake pies, and cook dinners for his family. He made silver dollar pancakes for his granddaughters, always made the bacon while camping, and made amazing fried chicken. His hobbies included wood cutting, fishing, camping, and going to the beach, where he loved to look for rocks and go crabbing off the docks. He also had a beautiful garden where he raised a huge patch of raspberries and grew giant pumpkins for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob lived for his family and loved going to all family gatherings and attended all school events, recitals, birthday parties, holidays, etc. He had two granddaughters, Jessica and Heather, who he loved to spoil. He was known for giving “pocket money” for every occasion, baking treats, and stocking their kitchen cabinets with food. He loved children and later in life, his great-grandchildren, Colby and Gillian, were a source of pride and joy in his life, and he loved to spoil them as well. He looked forward each week to their Sunday visits, and they lovingly referred to him as “Dunn.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl. He is survived by his daughters, Joyce (John) LaFollette and Diana (Tim) Wilson; granddaughters Jessica (Nathan) Wendt, and Heather (John) Clark; and great-grandchildren Colby and Gillian Clark, all of White Salmon. He was also a beloved brother-in-law and “Uncle Bob” to many. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.
A graveside celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.
