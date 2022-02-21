Robert (Bob) G. Caldwell passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital with his wife Mary at his side. He was deeply loved by his family and many of them were able to be with him during his passing.
Robert, known as “Bob” to family and friends, was born Aug. 23, 1941, in The Dalles, Ore., and lived his entire life in the Gorge. Bob loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing the local streams, rivers, and high lakes as well as hunting in our local area and Eastern Oregon in the Elkhorn and Blue Mountains. He had so many stories to share that included his family.
Bob was extremely involved in family activities, including bowling together at the local bowling alleys, boating on the Columbia River and teaching his nephews and nieces to water ski along with entire family. He loved camping at local campgrounds, also venturing farther away to camp in Eastern and Central Oregon. He loved sports, playing both basketball and baseball. He was involved in teaching his love for sports to others, coaching Little League, City League basketball, and later involved with high school girls softball. To many, he was known as “Coach.” Bob was a major fan of the Oregon Ducks and cheered them on year after year.
Bob focused his working career at his father’s furniture store, Jack Dougherty Furniture, eventually taking the business over when his father passed away. Later he was employed at Sunset Motor Company, where he met Mary, Thomas Motors, and Ray Schultens Motors as a sales associate until his retirement due to illness.
He was a member of The Dalles Lions Club, Oregon National Guards, and The Dalles Evangelical Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary, of 41 years; his daughter Dawn Wolf-Bryant, Milwaukie, Ore.; his son Vince Caldwell, Dufur, Ore.; stepsons John Kohltfarber, Long Beach, Calif., Scott Kohltfarber and Amanda Kisielewski, Newark, Del.; stepdaughter Lynette Leisure and Jeff Ransom, Oregon City, Ore.; sister Colleen Fredrickson, The Dalles; two nieces, Catherine Fredrickson and Janet Fredrickson-Bauer, both of The Dalles; and many great nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Olin and Veva Caldwell, his brother Dick Caldwell, sister Jacqueline Van Ness, brother in-law John Fredrickson, niece Rhonda Brown, and stepson Jim Kohltfarber, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at The Dalles Evangelical Church, 1001 E. 12th St., The Dalles.
