Robert (Bob) Pettitt, age 75, longtime Columbia Gorge resident and owner/operator of local Christian television station, KRHP TV-14, passed on into the presence of Jesus after a cardiac event on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Bob was born Jan. 19, 1947.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Diana, and their daughters, Debbie and Becky and their families. He will be missed, but we know he is full of unspeakable joy, perfect peace and enduring no more physical pain with his savior in Heaven — where he has longed to be for so many years! No service is planned at this time.
