Robert Donald “Bob” Lynch, 94, formerly of Hood River, Ore., died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home in La Grande, Ore. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center of La Grande.
Robert was born on May 5, 1928, in Vader, Wash., the son of Luther Bryan and Geneva “Eva” (Andross) Lynch. Bob, as he was known, was raised and educated in Parkdale, Ore., until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy toward the end of World War II. After his honorable discharge, he attended Eastern Oregon College of Education in La Grande, where he met his future wife, Joan Skeen. Bob and Joan were engaged on Valentine’s Day and were married on July 2, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in La Grande.
The couple lived in Salem, Ore., briefly while Bob worked for the Oregon State Police before moving to Hood River, where Bob began working for the City of Hood River. He later became a deputy for Hood River County and then worked briefly for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission while he ran a successful campaign for Hood River County Sheriff. After serving 12 years, he retired.
Bob and Joan were members of the Riverside Community Church and the Hood River Elks, and Bob was a charter member of the Crag Rats. In 2009, Bob and Joan moved to La Grande where Bob was a member of the La Grande Country Club and the American Legion.
Surviving relatives include his wife Joan of La Grande; children and their spouses, Nancy and Randy Romine of Canby, Ore., Kevin and Shelly Lynch of Elgin, Ore., and Bryan and Ann Lynch of Newberg, Ore.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a brother, Herb Lynch, of Oklahoma.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan and sister Irene.
Contributions in memory of Robert D. Lynch may be made to the Crag Rats, P.O. Box 1159, Hood River, OR 97031. Condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
