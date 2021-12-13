Robert “Bert” Leroy Bertalot, born Oct. 19, 1929, in Burley, Idaho, died of congestive heart failure Oct. 4, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Much of his professional career, he worked for the city of Portland, Ore., retiring at the rank of police detective in 1980. For a few years after that, he worked for Portland Patrol Inc. doing uniformed patrol in downtown Portland. He loved that the PPI job returned him full circle, to his early police days of walking a beat and getting to know the citizens of Portland. He retired to his beloved Maupin, Wasco County, Ore., in 1990.
His wife, Donna Dee Anderson Bertalot preceded him in death in 2007. Bert is survived by his sister, Mary Worthington of San Diego, Calif.; and his daughters Karen Bertalot John of Columbia, Mo., and Tracy Bertalot Ballew of Portland. Also surviving are grandchildren Justin John, Bryce and Alex Ballew, and nieces, and nephews. A tentative memorial service is planned for spring 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
