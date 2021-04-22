Robert "Bob" Allene Anderson passed away suddenly on April 10, 2021, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Carl Anderson, and brother, Warren Anderson.
Bob was one of the first babies born in Hood River Hospital on Sept. 25, 1937. His family moved to North Dakota for much of his childhood, then returned to the Hood River Valley, where Bob graduated from Wy’east High School in 1957. After serving for four years in the U.S. Navy and marrying Ilene Rogers, Bob and his young family settled in Seattle, Wash., where he briefly worked at Boeing before joining the Seattle Fire Department. After 25 years of service, Bob retired from the fire department and he and Ilene returned to Hood River for their retirement years.
Bob’s retirement was anything but quiet. For the first few years, he and Ilene were busy building a log home using trees from their land in Oak Grove. His cows, pigs and chickens also kept him busy. Bob was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, active in worship, community service and social activities. He served as a trustee at Immanuel and devoted many hours to its care and upkeep.
Bob will be remembered by many as a kind, hardworking and faithful man but he was also a jokester. Family gatherings always included laughter, with Bob wiping his eyes as he laughed the hardest. He loved his grandchildren deeply and enjoyed spending time with them, from taking them on tours of "grandpa’s fire station" to teaching them how to drive a tractor on the farm.
Bob was beloved by many and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ilene; son Jon (Roxane); daughters, Mary, Michal (Charlie) Allaire, and Joy (Rick) Wood; and brothers, Dale and Jerry. Bob also leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
There will be a private internment at Idlewild Cemetery with a celebration of life later in the spring. Donations can be made in remembrance of Bob to the Guatemalan Orphanage sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church at www.childbeyond.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
