Robbin Lynne Anderson (Carr) of Goldendale, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 57 in Bend, Ore.
Robbin was born on Jan. 8, 1964, to Barbara Thomsen (Lickliter) and John (Jack) Carr in Goldendale. She was a 1982 graduate of Goldendale High School and later went on to earn a degree in juvenile justice from Columbia Gorge Community College.
Most recently, Robbin had found a new talent and passion as a baker and cake decorator. She took great pride in her job as a bakery manager. During her time in this role, she had built countless relationships with her co-workers and customers. Her reputation for her donuts and cakes stretched far and wide and people would travel to the area just to get them.
Aside from work, Robbin’s greatest joy in life came from her children and grandchildren. She would always say that out of everything she had done in life, her proudest accomplishment was that she raised good, kind people. She cherished her fur babies too.
She had a sense of humor that would leave you laughing so hard you’d cry and hold the stitch in your side. She was smart and funny, kind and loyal, loving and selfless. She was an incredible person and loved by so many. The world is a little bit dimmer without her in it, but she will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know her.
She was preceeded in death by her partner Benjamin Cole, her mother Barbara Thomsen, her daughter Mikey Ann and her grandson Sean Decator.
She is survived by her father John Carr; stepmother Susan Carr; daughters Jessi Gunter and Jaymi Cunningham; son Chase Anderson; grandchildren Brason, Taylor, and Jaeden; sisters Lisa O’Connor and Paige Wells; brothers Darrick Carr and Travis Carr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Goldendale Grange Hall on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.