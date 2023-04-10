River Hart VanDerKloot was born Aug. 10, 2004, in Bingen Wash., and died March 28, 2023, Hood River, Ore.
River had an amazing spirit and a mind full of unique insights. He was funny! Deadpan funny! He had a sardonic wit with a great appreciation of puns and anything ironic.
Sometimes River seemed distant and indifferent, but in his heart, he had a sweetness and innocence about him that beguiled his age. He had a strong will and powerful determination for his convictions, and he could be completely stubborn.
He connected deeply with animals and was full of awe for the beauty and science of nature. His favorite creature was the cuttlefish because they could completely turn themselves inside out and no other creature in the world can do that. He was full of that kind of science trivia. He was an incredibly knowledgeable person, with a great mind.
River wasn’t suited to fit neatly into the round holes this world laid out for him. We will never know what he could have accomplished, but we know his passing is a tremendous loss to the world and all who knew and loved him.
River is mourned by his beloved father Robert William VanDerKloot, his beloved sister Autumn Trillium Salisbury-VanderKloot and his mother.
A celebration of life for River, open to those who knew and loved him, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at his father’s house, 932 25th St., Hood River.
