Frederick (Rick) Arthur Eggers, age 75, was the first child of Frederick and Helen Eggers, born on Aug. 20, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisc. His parents and family settled in Bellevue, Wash., where he eventually graduated from Bellevue High School in 1965. Rick began his career as a teacher after receiving a degree from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Neb., and then received a master’s degree in special education from Eastern Washington University a few years later. Rick served in numerous roles within the education system but concluded his 34-year career as superintendent of Sherman County School District and then assistant superintendent of Hood River County School District.
Rick married the love of his life, Joyce Peters, in the summer of 1969 in Spokane Valley, Wash. They moved to Oregon in 1973, where they raised their three sons Christopher, Daniel, and Nathan.
Rick was always involved in his community and happy to serve the people in it, be that as a special education teacher, volunteer firefighter and first responder, coaching and traveling for hours for his children’s/grandchildren’s sports or activities, helping lead the rebuild of the Sherman High School gymnasium after it was destroyed by fire, or volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
After retiring from his career in education, Rick and Joyce moved to the Puget Sound area to be closer to their children and grandchildren. During the following years, Rick dedicated his time to pursuits of all kinds. He worked for his son Chris’ construction business, built tiny houses for the homeless, gardened, and continued with the 50 years of working on home improvements. One of his biggest passions was cycling, participating in five Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classics and logging more than 28,000 miles since 2012. However, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren most of all.
As a lifelong Lutheran, Rick wove himself into multiple congregations, by singing in church choirs since he was in high school, teaching Bible study classes, playing in two bell choirs and serving as an elder at Peace Lutheran Church.
Rick passed away on Feb. 8, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his loving wife Joyce; his children Chris (Emily), Dan (Michele) and Nathan (Mary); grandchildren Aidan, Evelyn, Laurel, Max, and Callie; siblings Jon Eggers, Jane Eggers, and Ellen Pinon (David); and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Rick will be deeply missed by those in his life.
Memorials in Rick’s name may be given to Child Beyond International, Habitat for Humanity or Peace Lutheran Church – Covington.
A memorial service for Rick will be held on March 18 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 18615 SE 272nd St., Kent, Wash.
