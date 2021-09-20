Richard Gordon Traister was born in April 1940 in Portland Ore., to Gordon and Wilma Traister, joining 5 year old sister Irene. He grew up in the Pleasant Valley community of Southeast Portland, where he attended Pleasant Valley Grade School and then Gresham High School.
After his graduation in 1958, Richard joined the Oregon National Guard, serving in an artillery unit. He also began working as a switchman for Southern Pacific Railroad while continuing his education at Clark College in Vancouver and Portland State College.
In 1965, Richard married the love of his life, Judy Kozera. After buying a modest single-level home at auction during the leadup to construction of the I-205 freeway, they moved that house up the narrow tree-lined twists and turns of Barbara Welch Road to the topmost portion of the farm property, where Richard was raised. Over the next 38 years, Richard and Judy would work to transform the house into the home they would raise their children and welcome family into.
Their eldest daughter Trudi arrived in the chill of winter 1969, followed by twins Matthew and Melissa in the summer of 1971. Seeking new opportunities in the skilled trades, Richard left the railroad in 1973 to start the steamfitter/pipefitter apprenticeship program of UA Lo-cal 235 (later UA Local 290). Over his career as a steamfitter, Richard worked on some of the Pacific Northwest’s largest infrastructure projects, including Bonneville and The Dalles Dams, and nuclear plants in addition to high tech manufacturing companies. He was also a highly-regarded instructor, teaching specialized skills to construction teams visiting from outside the United States. Richard retired in 2002 as a journeyman steamfitter/pipefitter/welder working primarily with Harder Mechanical Contractors.
In retirement, Richard and Judy indulged their love of travel with excursions around Europe, Russia and their beloved Scandinavia. In addition to their international adventures, they were often on the move exploring the U.S. on numerous road trips, seeking out interesting places off the beaten path.
Never without a project for long, in 2006 Richard and Judy moved to Centerville, Wash., in search of the open skies and mountain views that never failed to bring him peace. Richard built a beautiful custom home on 20 acres with the commanding presence of Mount Adams and “the best side” of Mount Hood. This was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream dating back to when Richard climbed, skied or backpacked into most all the Pacific Northwest’s mountains. Many an evening was spent on the deck of their dream home under the open sky, star-gazing at the Milky Way and identifying favorite constellations.
In response to Richard’s failing health, they moved to Dallesport in 2020 to be closer to services and health care professionals.
Richard felt a strong sense of service to his community, and in addition to his long support for his union, was also a member of the Sons of Norway’s Grieg Lodge in Portland and Mid-Columbia Car Club in The Dalles.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife Judy; daughter Trudi Traister and son-in-law Scott Bolton, son Matthew Traister, daughter Melissa Traister, grandson Oliver Traister, and granddaughter Lillian Traister of the Portland area; and sister Irene Elsey of Port Angeles, Wash. Cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends will miss his bone-dry humor and laughing eyes. To the end, only those eyes would give him away.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Celilo Cancer Center in The Dalles, Ore., who provided attentive, thoughtful care over the past 11 years during his treatment for MDS.
Organizations Richard and Judy support include the MDS Foundation, American Lung Association, Doctors without Borders, and Habitat for Humanity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.