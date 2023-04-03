Richard “Rick” Peargin was born in Fresno, Calif., to Douglas Wayne Peargin and Susan Kay Wiesick on July 12, 1963. His family moved to Sweet Home, Ore., in 1973, where he graduated high school in 1981 and went on to attend Willamette University and Linn Benton Community College, earning a degree in Water/Wastewater Plant Operations. Rick married Elaine Gaskey, his wife of 35 years, in 1987. In 1995, they moved to Hood River, Ore., where he was employed for 28 years in the Public Works Department until his retirement in February 2023.
Rick enjoyed reading the Bible, feeding birds, swimming, golfing, hunting, fishing, watching sports and barbecuing. Rick loved to laugh and spend time with his family and friends. He helped raise his three granddaughters, Grace, Lily, and Alicia. He loved teaching them to play games, ride bikes and swim.
Rick died on March 21, 2023, and will be missed by his wife Elaine Peargin, daughter Amy Pearson and granddaughters Grace, Lily, and Alicia Perez; his mother Susan Wiesick and father Doug Peargin (Vicki); his brother and sister, Jeff Peargin (Hector Benavides) and Kristi Mueller (Eddy Mueller); and by his nephew and niece Charlie and Zoe Mueller; as well as by his extended family, co-workers and many friends.
We thank everyone for your love and support. A celebration of life for Rick will be announced at a later time.
