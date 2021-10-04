Gone fishing … Richard Ross Larson (60), of Hood River, Ore., drifted away on Sept. 27, 2021. Rick was born on Jan. 5, 1961, in Moline, Ill., son of Richard and Donna Larson. He was raised on “The Banks of the Mississippi.” He graduated from Erie High School in 1979 and attended Colorado State University (Fort Collins) and pursued a degree in wood technology.
In 1987, Rick moved to Hood River, Ore. He worked at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski resort and then moved to building custom homes. His love for this area was enriched and he was able to follow his dream of having beautiful mountain views along with flowing waters.
Rick had many talents and hobbies; his passion was fishing, windsurfing and skiing. When Rick wasn’t outdoors or working with wood, he would be creating something in the kitchen. He loved cooking and sharing a meal with his amazing friends and family. Amongst some of his best friends were his dogs, currently Chester.
Rick is survived by his brother Donn (Beverly Ann) Larson, nephew Evan Richard Larson, niece Alexandra (Colin) Larson Gallaher and their children Monroe and Isla and his dog Chester. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Donna Larson. A celebration of life will be held in the spring with the detailed announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hood River Animal Shelter, American Heart Association or an organization close to your heart, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. Family wishes much love and appreciation to his friends for all their support.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
