Richard Johnson, resident of White Salmon, Wash., passed away at home on March 19, 2023, at the age of 81.
Richard lived in White Salmon for almost 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen and two stepchildren, Danielle and John; and his ex-wife Myrna and their four children, Cathy, Robert, Connie and Brenda. He has 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at Drano Lake.
At a young age, Richard had an entrepreneurial spirit and as a boy ran several businesses. He shined shoes, had a paper route, picked beans and saved his money to hire others to help him sell items he found and refurbished. He joined the Navy at the young age of 17 and received many awards for his excellence in work and conduct. While he was on a naval ship, he saw the dangers of certain duties and decided to draw cartoon images that showed potential harm in areas of the ship. The captain allowed him to display his drawings to warn and protect his ship mates. I have no doubt his drawings kept accidents from occurring. When his service with the Navy was complete, Richard dove into business with a partner and opened a fabric wholesale and clothing department store in Spokane, Wash., in 1969. A few years later, he ventured out on his own and built a notably successful business selling Viking sewing machines. In 1982, Richard moved to White Salmon, where he started the “Poker Room” in downtown Bingen. He also managed the Eagles for many years and was able to retire at the early age of 62.
Richard lived a life of love, dedication, humor, kindness and generosity to his family and all he came in contact with. He never complained and always saw life and family as something to be cherished. He loved to encourage, help others, be a shoulder to lean on and always greeted with a smile and hug. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a prankster who kept the family laughing. He was an avid fisherman who shared his prize-winning eggs with many lucky fishermen. His legacy will always be remembered.
