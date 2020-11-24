Rees Andrew Stevenson died at home with his family on Nov. 8, 2020, from a fractured hip that precipitated pneumonia. He had a chance to visit with each of his children and many of his grandchildren before dying peacefully in his sleep.
Rees was born at home, in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 30, 1924, to Angeline Williams and Don McCornack Stevenson, the youngest of their six children. Rees learned to ski at the age of 13 and that set him on a lifelong love affair. By 15, he met his other love, Eloise Mulhausen, at Jefferson High school. He heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor while skiing at Timberline and joined the Navy soon thereafter. He didn’t see much fighting as their Navy vessel was assigned to map the oceans near China and Japan. Returning from the war, he finished college and skied for the U of W varsity team from 1947 to 1949.
Rees and Eloise married in Portland on Aug. 6, 1947. They honeymooned in Banff, Canada, bringing along their skis to take advantage of some summer snow.
Rees and Eloise settled down in White Salmon, Wash., to raise their family and Rees started a small lumber company nearby. He didn’t mind work but he always found time to ski. Rees and Eloise had six children and each of them learned to ski and race in the sport that Rees loved so well.
Rees was a long time stockholder and board member of the Mt. Bachelor ski area in Bend, Ore., and gave support to the US Ski Team for nearly 50 years. When he was in his 80s, he was inducted into the NW Ski Hall of Fame in Seattle.
Health and fitness was always a big part of his life. Rees skied until the age of 91, then stayed active. He walked the same routine 10 times and marked down each circuit for a total of three miles a day. His tallies filled a page each year. His last walk was on Oct. 23.
The presidential vote was also important to Rees. He made out this year’s ballot from his hospital bed and instructed his son to post it. Days later he was released for hospice.
Rees is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, his wife and daughter, Angie Stevenson. He is survived by his children Tom, Amy, Martha, John (Nanette) and Dean (Kathy) Stevenson, along with his grandchildren: Davy Stevenson, Wells (Wes) Baumann, Stephanie, Grace (Will) Lyons, Eloise and Johanna Zimbelman, Sean (Britany) Stevenson, Fritz Stevenson, Rees, Paige and Claire Stevenson and great-grandson, Cade Aman.
