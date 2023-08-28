On June 5, 2023, Rebecca Miller passed away unexpectedly at her home. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place and got to live her last days exactly where she wanted — "on a hill so high up she could talk to God every day."
A service will be held on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Hood River Church, 455 Frankton Road, Hood River, with a gathering to follow at Memaloose State Park, one of her favorite places.
Rebecca has always had a special connection with animals, a unique ability to grow a garden large enough to feed a village, recognized by prestigious gardening clubs as a master gardener for her rare orchids and lilacs, and a talented artist in whatever materials or tools she felt called to create from. Over her short lifetime, she protected and saved more animals than one could count; from small to large, predator or prey, domestic or wild, she had no hesitation — all of God's creatures she loved dearly. If obliged, in place of flowers, please donate to Rowena Wildlife Clinic in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.