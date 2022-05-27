Randy Gimblett died at his home on the White Salmon River, Wash., on May 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife Kim, daughters Danielle and Jennifer and their mother Sheila. Randy was the son of the late Arlene and Howard Gimblett, brother to Stephen and Paul, stepfather to Justin, Cody, Nolan and Bethany, and a beloved uncle, cousin, mentor and friend to many.
A Toronto-native, Randy spent many of his formative years at the hockey rink or fishing at the family’s cottage, which he helped to build alongside his father and brothers. He was an alumnus of the University of Guelph (‘84) and received his Ph.D. from the University of Melbourne, Australia (‘97). In 1992, Randy joined the faculty at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he has spent the last 30 years dedicated to his research concerning natural spaces across the globe and to teaching his innumerable students, most recently as a professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment. A prolific author and a dedicated environmentalist, Randy devoted his working life to understanding and modeling the ways that landscapes are utilized. He worked closely with U.S. government agencies and various state and local forestry units on initiatives to protect and preserve wilderness and recreation areas for future generations to enjoy as much as he did. Deeply committed to family, Randy prioritized sharing his love of the outdoors with his children, ensuring that they had the opportunity to experience natural places and foster the same appreciation for them.
Randy seamlessly combined his passion for the outdoors with his professional life and spent his free time hiking, kayaking, and fly-fishing in the beautiful landscapes he loved. Trained as a landscape architect, he could often be found contentedly working in his gardens, and took great pride in creating beautiful spaces for those he cherished. An avid and accomplished distance runner, Randy ran almost daily — rain or shine— for the better part of five decades, completing 49 marathons, including eight Boston Marathons. His love for and immense dedication to the sport earned him lifelong friends in a community he treasured. Randy had a larger than life personality, with a bright smile and a warm greeting for anyone in his vicinity. His passionate spirit, kind heart and legendary mustache will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made be made to the scholarship fund to which Randy was deeply dedicated, in honor of his own mentor Ervin Zube, at give.uafoundation.org/ervinzubescholarship.
