Phyllis Marie Mau passed away at loved one’s home Oct. 19, 2020. Phyllis was born Nov. 25 1921, in Moorhead, Minn., to Clarence Elmer Parker and Veronica Josephine Pinter. She lived in Carrington, N.D., until she was in the fifth grade. They moved to Hankinson, N.D., where her mother remarried when she was 7 years old.
She lived through the Dust Bowl and the Depression. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, Wisc., in 1940. She married her first husband, John Reeves Rhodes, in St. Louis, Mo., on March 1, 1943, then settled in Bloomington, Ill., where they raised three children, Patricia Ann Rhodes-Lutz, William Elmer Rhode and John Reeves Rhodes Jr.
She lost her husband, John Rhodes, in 1974, while working in Bloomington. Phyllis was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America camp 190. While working at the Eureka Co., she was a member of the AF of L - CIO Union.
Phyllis later married Merle Mau on July 4, 1976, a long-time family friend. After both retired in 1984, they moved into a home in Cascade Locks, Ore., left to Phyllis by her late father, Elmer Parker.
She was preceded in death by both parents, both brothers and a sister, a great-granddaughter and both husbands, John Reeves Rhodes Sr. and Merl Hermand Mau. She is survived by three children, Patricia Ann Lutz, William Elmer Rhodes, and John Reeves Rhodes Jr., all living in Bloomington; and seven grandchildren, 21 living great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren throughout the United States. Phyllis memorial is yet to be announced.