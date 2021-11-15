Phillip Ray Thomas (Flip) resided in Hood River, Ore., at his time of death. He passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Flip was born on March 17, 1938, in Taney County, Mo., to Tillman Russell and Melvin Opal (Fry) Thomas. He had two siblings, Edward Allen Thomas and Barbara June Thomas. He lived in Missouri until young adulthood, then made his way to Oregon. He married Wanda Faulker in 1957 and married until her death in 1990. Flip then married Sandy Howard in 2000 and were married until his passing.
Flip completed 10 years of school and after various jobs, Flip landed at Diamond Fruit Growers and was a Hyster driver until his retirement. Flip loved fishing and hunting. He was a volunteer at the Odell Fire Department and a member of the River of Life Assembly Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons Denis Thomas, Russell Thomas, and Jason Parks; daughter Tonya Wilson; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister Barbara Hunter. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward, first wife, Wanda, and his son, Randy Thomas.
A celebration of life for Flip will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at River of Life Assembly Church, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, OR, with burial at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.