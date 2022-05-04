Margaret “Peggy” Vera Henderson, 71, of Marblemount, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022. Peggy was born on Jan. 21, 1951, to Albert and Fern Merritt in Yakima, Wash., and was raised with her sister Sandra in the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest before moving to Arcata, Calif., as a teen. She was an exceptional and studious child who stood out for her outgoing personality and loving heart, touching many and leaving lasting impressions throughout the years.
After graduating from Arcata High School in 1969, she married her middle school sweetheart Blake Henderson and moved back to the Pacific Northwest, where they raised their daughters, Shannon and Mollie. Peggy had many accomplishments, but her biggest joy was being a loving and devoted “momma” and grandmother. Whether it was setting hair in curlers, countless hours of spelling bee quizzing, cream of wheat mornings, or hours of just listening on the telephone, she never let a day go by without letting her daughters know they were capable, smart and loved. She had an extra special bond with her granddaughter Blakelyn who brought immense happiness to her life.
Peggy had an exceptional talent for cooking and always had that one special ingredient that that could never be replicated. From grill master to master gardener, she had a way of making everything wonderful and beautiful, just like her. Her favorite color was red, and she loved everything Christmas. She filled her home with warmth and kindness and a smile that illuminated the room. She was known many years for being deli manager at the Safeway in Hood River, Ore., where she convinced her store manager into turning a pizza cart into a full-service delicatessen, which went on to earn many awards and accolades for record district and regional sales. Her employees and customers adored her, and she never let anyone get by without an infamous “Peggy” hug.
Blake was the love of her life, and “Blake and Peggy” became a true love story of more than 50 years. The two were inseparable and shared a deep love for each other that was felt by everyone around them.
They spent the last 12 years in Marblemount, where Peggy had been raised as a small child. It didn’t take long for the entire community to fall in love with Peggy and her bubbly personality. She loved the cascades and her community.
Her daughter Mollie cared for her proceeding some health challenges and the two became closer than ever sharing countless hours of love and laughter with Blake and grandson Judah.
Days before her passing, her grandson Wyatt and his girlfriend Madison came for a visit. They enjoyed a wonderful week together. The night before passing Peggy and Blake spent the evening smoking fish and enjoying their visit with Wyatt and his girlfriend Madison.
Peggy passed with her family by her side and left this world just as she entered it, a true angel!
Momma professed her love of Jesus often. We know she is in his loving arms but will miss “momma” greatly.
Peggy was predeceased by her father Albert Merritt and grandmother Peggy Merritt.
She is survived by her mother Fern Merritt; husband Blake Henderson; sister Sandra (Bill) Madsen; daughters Shannon Paradise and Mollie Haywood; grandchildren Blakelyn (Kevin) Loucks, Wyatt (Madison) Haywood, Marley Paradise, and Judah Solias; and great-grandchildren Grayer, Ellis and August “Auggy” Loucks.
There will be a celebration of life in Marblemount Washington on May 14.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.