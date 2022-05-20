Pearl Leona Sellin passed away at her home at Huntington Terrace in Gresham, Ore., on May 3, 2022, and was 95 years old at the time of her passing. Pearl was born Aug. 5, 1926, in Hillsboro, N.D., to Melvin and Clara Gronsdahl. She had an older sister, Lenora Nockleby, and a younger brother, Gayle Gronsdahl.
In 1943 at the age of 17, Pearl and a girlfriend moved to Portland, Ore., to work in the shipyards as a welder. Her mother became ill in 1945 and Pearl, known as “Tiny” at the time, returned to Minnesota to help at home. There she worked as a switch board operator for the phone company.
It was in Minnesota that she met a young sailor named Virgil Sellin, whom she married on March 4, 1947. Together they had a daughter named Vicki and three years later they moved to Hood River, Ore., where several of her family members already lived. In 1952, Pearl delivered her second daughter Patti Campbell. She was a stay at home mom but not a bored one. She enjoyed carpentry and was a very accomplished handyman. She taught 4-H classes, and drove the girls and their horses to events. She was a loving mother and aunt to four nephews and four nieces.
Pearl’s marriage ended May 25, 1974. She found a job at Paris Fair as a clerk. She loved it and was able to exercise her creativity and sense of style by decorating the windows and going on buying trips for the store in Portland. She really enjoyed the job and her coworkers; she retired when the store closed.
Pearl had many interest and was always learning new things like quilting, weaving, painting, pottery and even belly dancing. She loved camping and traveling on cruises with her friends and even made it to Florence, Italy, a life time dream.
She will be remembered by those who knew her as adventurous, independent and very loving.
A graveside service for Pearl will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 23 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.