Paul Ellsworth Adkison Jr. was born in Yakima, Wash., on Sept. 21, 1931, and peacefully left this earth on July 5, 2023, at the age of 92 years old.
Paul graduated from Goldendale High School in 1949 and went on to marry the love of his life, Barbara Jeanne Zumwalt, whom he had known since he was 4 years old. Paul and Barbara had three children: Steven (Carol) Adkison, Ryan (Sandra) Adkison and Coralee (Dan) Knippel.
Paul and Barbara traveled all over Oregon and Washington while Paul worked in management at Safeway. In 1972, they finally settled in Vancouver, Wash., where they lived until they retired to Dallesport, Wash., in 1998 to be closer to family.
Paul loved his family and was likewise adored by them. He had seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was happiest when his family was gathered around. Paul’s family will remember him through all the little nicknames he gave them, his ability to make them believe the most unbelievable story (with a twinkle in his eye) but most of all they will remember his deep love for each of them.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul, Sr. and Cora Adkison, his stepmother Sarah Adkison, his sister Betty Clark, his grandson Daniel Adkison, his great-grandson James Adkison and his great-granddaughter, McKenzie Ellingsworth.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. at The Dalles Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
