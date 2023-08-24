Pamela Kay Billette passed away on July 28, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. She was born on Dec. 13, 1958, in Yakima, Wash, to Ray Rogers and Nancy Rogers (McGraw). Pam was a beloved mother, grandmother, and homemaker who brought joy and laughter to those around her.
As a child and young adult, Pam had great spunk and a bit of a wild streak. She loved to make social connections with others, which was reflected on her report cards with teacher comments about her talking with friends and whispering to her neighbors. In 1975, she married Mike Etcher and then had their first child, Sean in 1976. The small family set off for their next big adventure when they moved to Petersburg, Alaska, followed by their son, Josh’s birth in 1979.
Her love and family grew when she married Stuart Conn Sr. and became a second mother to his children Buddy, Stephanie, and Josh. In 1993, Stuart and Pam had their daughter, Lindsey. After many years together between Washington and Alaska, Pam took care of her husband when he was ill and then lost him to cancer.
After the loss of her husband, she found love, comfort, and stability in Jeff Billette. She moved to the property on Snowden where she lived many happy years.
Pam had a good sense of humor and a great laugh. She had a warm and caring personality, which endeared her to family and friends. As a devoted mother and homemaker, Pam dedicated herself to creating a loving and nurturing home for her children, children’s friends, and her husband.
In her free time, Pam enjoyed indulging in her hobbies. She had a green thumb and found solace in gardening. Pam also had a keen eye for finding treasures at yard sales and loved socializing and talking on the phone with her friends and loved ones.
Pam is survived by her father, Ray Rogers Sr., and his wife Nalani; her siblings, Vicki Main and Doug Rogers; her husband, Jeff Billette; her children, Sean and Josh Etcher, Stuart Jr. (Buddy), Stephanie, Josh, and Lindsey Conn, and stepson Scott Billette; and her grandchildren, Noah, Isaiah, Nikkole, Jeremiah, Stewart, Kennedy, Hunter, Jaylonee, and Kurtis.
Pam was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mildred McGraw; her mother, Nancy Rogers; her husband, Stewart Conn; and her brother, Ray Rogers Jr.
Pamela Kay Billette was a cherished individual who will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to those who mourn her loss.
