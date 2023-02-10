Oleta Fern (Whittenberg) Hackett, age 97, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023. A resident of The Dalles, Ore., for nearly 70 years, Oleta was born in Elk City, Okla., to parents William Lester and Essie (Freels) Whittenberg. At an early age, the family fled the dustbowls of Oklahoma to settle on farmlands near Yakima, Wash. Oleta was the only girl in a family with three brothers. During Word War II, she did her share by working in a military plane factory.
After the war, Oleta married Lincoln Hackett. They were married for 72 years, until Lincoln’s death in 2019. They had one child, Gary Hackett, a current resident of Goldendale, Wash.
The family moved to The Dalles in 1954, after purchasing a sheet metal shop. Until their retirement in the 1990s, they were involved in a number of sheet metal businesses, culminating in Link’s Custom Sheetmetal. Oleta attended to the business end, while Lincoln operated the shop. She also held positions in doctor and accounting offices in The Dalles. She was regularly involved in charitable endeavors helping cancer patients.
Following retirement, the couple traveled extensively throughout the continent in RV caravans with their friends. They spent many winters camping in Arizona.
Oleta valued her family above all else. She is survived by her son Gary, grandson David Hackett and granddaughter Tamra Greig, as well as six great-granddaughters. She also kept in regular contact with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Oleta was one of the last of her generation. She cherished her friends, old and new.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation directly to the Red Cross Cascades Region in Oleta’s memory. You may do so online at www.redcross.org/donate. Just below the area where you can choose a designation, you should see a box you can select to “Dedicate this gift to a friend or loved one;” you would then just enter her name there. If you prefer to send a check, you should mail it to: Red Cross – Cascades Region, Attn: Lily Gurnavage, Development Office, 3131 N. Vancouver Ave., Portland OR 97227.
The family has decided not to schedule a memorial service. Her cremains will eventually be located next to Lincoln at the Tahoma Cemetery, in Yakima.
