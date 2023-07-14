Norma Kay (Jubitz) Simpson was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Hood River, Ore., and passed away on July 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 81. Norma was visiting with her daughter and son-in-law, granddaughters and great-granddaughters when she fell and broke her hip. There were complications during surgery attempts and after nearly two weeks in the ICU, her body just couldn’t fight anymore. She was surrounded by family the last few days and will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Simpson, of Onton, Ky., and parents Gilbert and Georgia Jubitz of Hood River.
She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Young, husband Mike, Murray Ky.; granddaughters Kaytlin Young (boyfriend Isaiah Canaan) Houston, Texas, and Kelsey Young (boyfriend Chancley Wright) Bentonville, Ark.; great-granddaughters Gianna Canaan and Gabriella Canaan of Houston; brother David Jubitz of Hood River; sister Vicki Jackson and husband Steve of Portland Ore.; and brother and sister-in-law Eric and Kitty Simpson of Onton, Ky.
Norma enjoyed reading and volunteered many hours at the Mosier Valley Library. The family asks that any acts of kindness for Norma be made by a donation in her name to the library to be used to purchase new books for the library. Donations can be mailed to Mosier Valley Library, 1003 Third Ave., Mosier, OR 97040
The family will have a memorial at Norma’s home of seven years, located at 101 Kingdom Ave., Mosier, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1-3 pm. Any family or friends of Norma are welcome to drop by at that time.
The family plans to travel to Hawaii next summer and scatter Don and Norma’s ashes together somewhere near where they first met more than 60 years ago.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.