Wanita “Nita” Griffith passed away March 22, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Nita was born March 29, 1932, and was 90 years of age at the time of passing. The below life story was written by Nita.
We are here today to pay tribute to the life of Wanita Ellen (Sherrell) Griffith. Nita was the 9th child out of 10, father, Charles Sherrell and mother, Nettie Belle (Crapper) Sherrell.
Nita attended Oak Grove School grade first through eighth grade and graduated from Hood River High School in 1951. She worked at Eby’s Food store as a checker while in high school and a while after graduating. She then worked for Oregon Equipment as a bookkeeper until she married Bill Griffith on March 22, 1953. In June of 1953, they moved to Corvallis while Bill finished his college education.
Nita worked for Days Supermarket as a checker until they relocated back to Hood River. Bill then joined the Air Force and they moved to the Yaak Airforce base in Montana, and then Othello, Wash., during his two years of active duty; after his discharge, they returned to Hood River.
Nita and Bill had had three sons: Gary, born December of 1953, Rich, born November of 1955, and David, born September of 1957. Bill and Nita bought her sister’s house in Oak Grove. Bill taught school while Nita took care of their home until the boys were a little older. She worked for Safeway as head checker until her former boss asked her to work for him as head checker at Brookside Market. Before retiring, Nita worked for 10 years as manager of Franz Bread Store. She received both the manager of the year and store of the year during her time there.
Bill and Nita chaperoned many high school dances during Bill’s time as a teacher; they both loved to dance and were very good. Rich and Diana attended a fiesta in Mexico with Nita and Bill. People were dancing so Bill and Nita went out and danced a waltz, the floor cleared out for them as they danced. When the song was over people gave them an ovation … they were a big hit.
Nita was room mother at Oak Grove school for the boys and loved to bring treats. Nita and Bill never missed any of the boys’ sports or school events. She was also PTA president for Oak Grove and Barrett one year. Bill and Nita always welcomed the kid’s friends to their home. They played cards, shot pool or went sledding and Nita always provided treats.
Bill was an active member of the Elks, and they would travel to many Elks events together. Nita was on the serving crew at the Elks with Don and Kathy Durr, after Don decided to travel more Nita took over. She had a great crew helping her and she received volunteer of the year two years in a row.
Nita and Bill loved to camp and fish with their boys. Nita did not like to be chased around the yard by David with worms, but we thought it was funny.
Later in life Nita and Bill went on two cruises one to Alaska and the other to the Caribbean. They went on trip to Mexico and lots of trips to the Beach.
Nita was a great cook and always had a big buffet for holidays and the Sherrell family reunions.
After the boys were all married, Bill and Nita moved to B street in Hood River and lived there together until Bill’s passing in 2012. Nita continued living on B street until 2016, when she moved to Down Manor. Although she was unsure about leaving her home but once she moved in at Down Manor, she met many friends both new and old. She played Penuckle, Bingo and Rummikub. Always Busy. She had many special friends to laugh and have fun with, and that she did.
Nita is survived by her sons, Gary (Susan) Griffith of Hood River, Ore., Richard (Dianna) Griffith of The Dalles, and David (Heidi) Griffith of Trout Lake, Wash.; grandchildren, Cody (Alison) Griffith, Kyle (Morgan) Griffith, Kelsey Griffith, Kacie Griffith, Blake Griffith and Rachel Huerta; great-grandkids Ivet Huerta, Jimena Huerta, and Nya Griffith; and many very close nephews and nieces and she loved every one of them.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nita was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sherrell (Lodan), Frank Sherrell (Tilly), Donald Sherrell (Betty), Wilbur Sherrell (Audrey), Robert (Toby) Sherrell (Lucille), and Howard Sherrell at age 8; sisters, Marie Campbell (Harry) and Marian Hill (Web), and Shirley at only two months.
A funeral and reception for Nita is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Private entombment will be at Idlewild Mausoleum. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
