Nelda Marie True, 89, passed away in La Grande, Ore., on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023. A viewing was held at Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande, on Thursday, March 2; a funeral service was held on Friday, March 3, also at Loveland Funeral Chapel. A burial followed at Hillcrest East Cemetery in La Grande.
Marie was born to Grady and Theresa Waldrep in Spurger, Texas, on April 6, 1933. After graduating from high school, she attended Southwest Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas. There she met Willard True. They married in 1953 and moved to Seattle, Wash., where Willard continued his studies at Northwest Bible College in Kirkland. Both Willard and Marie were active members of Eastside Assembly of God church.
Marie earned her nursing degree from Seattle Community College, then worked as a nurse while raising their four children. In 1978, Marie and Willard moved to Klickitat, Wash., where Willard served as pastor for the Klickitat Assembly of God Church until 1989. Marie tirelessly supported the work of their church during those years, teaching Sunday school and leading music.
In 1990, after Willard's retirement, they moved to La Grande. Marie continued her service to others as a nurse's aide and volunteer in La Grande nursing homes. She was often recognized for her dedication and service, particularly with the elderly and the disabled. Marie enjoyed sewing, crafting and playing her piano. She was a member of the Mountain Life Church in La Grande.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her parents and nine of her 10 siblings: Odessa, Rayford, George, Harvey, Ray, Gerald, Tuffy, David and Charles Waldrep. Marie is survived by her brother Darrell Waldrep of Spurger, Texas; her four children, Jim (Diane Lee) True of Renton, Wash., Bill (Karen) True of Kirkland, Wash., Cortie (Jim) Noud of Boise, Idaho, and George (Erica) True of Hood River, Ore.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
