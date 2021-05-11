Natalie Kimmel Strizich was a caring mother, daughter, and sister. She left this world suddenly on April 10, 2021, at age 43 following a car accident. Natalie Antoinette Kimmel was born on May 25, 1977 ,to Eddie Kimmel and Nanette Cline Kimmel in Cherokee, Iowa. She lived in Cherokee for her first 6 years and in 1982, she relocated to Missoula, Mont., with her father, sister Nature, and brother Nathaniel.
Natalie attended grade school at Lowell for a year and a half before moving to Hellgate grade school and middle school. In 1992 her stepmother, Fran, came into her life. Natalie attended Big Sky high for two years before moving with the family to Frenchtown, where she graduated from Frenchtown High in 1995. Natalie played softball for Mt. Jumbo Little League during her younger years and for Frenchtown High School in 1994 and 1995.
Natalie was married to Brandon Strizich in 1998. They lived in Missoula from 1998 to 2001. Natalie worked at several jobs to pay for Brandon's college and in June of 1998, they welcomed their first son, Matthew MacLaine Strizich. Shortly after, in March of 2000, their second son, Courtland Morgan Strizich, joined her expanding family. After Brandon graduated college, her new family relocated to Billings, where they had their third child in June of 2001, daughter Asheton Maddelyn Strizich. In June of 2007, Natalie’s family moved to The Dalles, Ore., where they resided until 2016. Natalie raised her children in The Dalles, Ore., during their formative years, where they all graduated high school.
Natalie’s life was centered around caring for her family and raising her three children. She was immersed in their school lives and extracurricular activities. Natalie was the consummate volunteer mom and every one of her children's friends looked at her as a second momma. Every job Natalie had always centered around interacting with people. Her sense of humor, kind heart and strong wit always made people feel at ease in her presence. For this reason, Natalie was especially adept at caring for children. We could easily write a book about Natalie’s life and how extraordinary she is. We have so many awesome memories and love within our family. Natalie’s children will always remember and love their momma and remind everyone to follow the Good Vibes and Good Karma as Natalie did. We were all lucky to have known Natalie but especially blessed to be loved by her.
Matthew, Natalie’s son, says, “To some, their mothers are doctors, lawyers, or teachers, but my mother was my hero, who could put a smile on the most miserable person’s face. She brightened every person’s life she entered, and I was lucky to have been brought into this world with her to take care of me. There is not a woman on this Earth I would rather have to call mom. I will always love you.”
Courtland, Natalie’s son, says, “My mom was not only the best mother you could ask for, but she was also the light in everyone’s life one way or another and brought joy to us all. We are all at a loss of words losing Natalie. I will forever miss my momma and she will always be on my mind and forever in my heart.”
Asheton, Natalie’s daughter, says, “My mom was one to show love and kindness to absolutely everybody she encountered, whether a complete stranger or a family member. Because of this, her loss is deeply felt, but her positive impact will not soon be forgotten.”
In November of 2019, Natalie relocated to Silverdale, Wash., to reside with her new life partner, Jim Raulsome. In 2020, Natalie fulfilled one of her life-time dreams and was accepted into the Culinary Arts program at Olympic College in Bremerton, Wash.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Natalie. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends. During school breaks, Natalie loved to spend time with her beautiful chocolate lab puppy taking him on long walks. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.