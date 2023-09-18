Nancy (Ward) Zopf was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Dufur, Ore., to Clara and Edward Ward, and died July 30, 2023. She shared the same birth date as her father, which was a lifetime joy for both of them. She was the youngest of three children joining Josephine and Edward Jr. They grew up together on a ranch near Boyd, Ore., which was settled by Joseph Ward in 1859. Nancy moved to Portland, Ore., with her parents during high school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950.
Nancy attended Stanford University and married fellow student Dave Zopf in 1952. Together they raised three children and enjoyed almost 65 years of marriage. Many moves over the years for her husband’s work included Steamboat Springs and Boulder, Colo., Santa Barbara, Calif., Corvallis and Portland, and in retirement, Enterprise, Ore., Scotland, UK, and finally returning to The Dalles, Ore. More than 23 homes were established by Nancy throughout this time, an accomplishment she relished.
Once her children were grown, Nancy returned to college and graduated from OSU in 1984 with a BS in liberal arts/gerontology. In 1985, she completed her MA in counseling at OSU and worked for Providence Medical Center in Portland, creating a bereavement counseling program.
Nancy was a gifted musician playing the piano and organ and singing both in choirs and as a soloist. She accompanied and enjoyed playing at various churches and for her children’s school performances. She met her husband in the Stanford Choir, and they continued singing together at their local church throughout their lives no matter where they lived. She also toured with the OSU Choraliers in Europe one summer which proved to be a life-changing experience for her.
Nancy was a volunteer, typically at schools and local libraries. She was a lover of books, a trait inherited by her eldest daughter, Heidi. She also volunteered at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, St. Vincent de Paul, the Senior Center, Meals-On-Wheels, and the Discovery Center in The Dalles.
The Ward families have been active in the Wasco County Pioneer Association since 1922. Being the recipient of “Pioneer Woman of the Year” in 2011 was an appropriate recognition for Nancy. She joined her sister, Josephine (Woman of the Year 2002) and father, Edward (president 1949) with this acknowledgement of her heritage.
She relished both the personal and communal history of The Dalles area and shared her interest through civic lectures and her writings. She is listed in the Oregon Historical Society “Authors of the Oregon Encyclopedia” for her published works. Her books include histories of Court Street School, Boyd, Dallesport, Dufur, hospitals and libraries in The Dalles, and post offices in Wasco County to name a few.
Nancy enjoyed a good game of Scrabble, hearty food (meaning a steak and potato), loved sweets (preferably chocolate), and a tall glass of milk. She was witty, enjoyed a good laugh, was competitive in her own way, and determined in her endeavors. She wrote: “… In 1996 after many years in exile, she returned home … where the wind from the Gorge still blows, you can still see for miles, and the meadowlarks still sing!” She leaves behind a legacy of love, caring, and kindness as a friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her 91 years, she made the world a better place. She will be deeply missed.
She is predeceased by her husband, Dave O. Zopf, daughter, Heidi Zardinejad, sister, Josephine Kerege and brother, Edward Jr. She is survived by her son, Dave E. Zopf (Julie) and daughter, Lisa Young (Tim); son-in-law, Homie Zardinejad; grandchildren Eleanor Zardinejad, Jordon Zardinejad (Jennifer), Kat Zopf, Edward Zopf, Jesse Young, Caroline D’Ambrosi (Michael), Kelley Foyt (Alex); great-grandchildren Magnus and Murphy Zardinejad, Liliana and Daisy D’Ambrosi; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to The Springs at Mill Creek staff for their compassionate care for Nancy over the past few years. Because of their kindness and flexibility, she continued to live independently and with dignity as long as was possible.
A memorial service will take place at a future date to celebrate her life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.