Nancy Carolyn Carlisle (Nelson) passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Lynelle, with family by her side, on Nov. 25, 2020. She was 85.
Nancy was born March 3, 1935, in Seattle, Wash., to Evelyn and George Nelson. She had one brother, David, and a half-sister, LaVerna. She grew up in Seattle, mainly in the care of her grandmother, Maude Chapman, in a little house in the Interbay neighborhood near Ballard, where she attended grade school, moving later to Renton.
Nancy was kind, had many friends, and was elected as homecoming princess during her junior year. She graduated from Renton High School in 1953. She later worked at the Boeing Aircraft Company, where she supported civil defense programs. There, she met Reed Carlisle, who was working as a tool engineer, and they started dating. On Oct. 29, 1955, Nancy married her sweetheart, Reed, in Seattle, and made their first home at Lake Lucerne in Maple Valley, and she gave birth to their first child, Steve.
Their little cabin on the lake was too small for a growing family, so Nancy and Reed moved to West Seattle, where Lynelle and Susie were born. During this time, she converted to the LDS church and was sealed to her family in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1963, Nancy and Reed bought a new home in Burien, where Cathy, Colleen and Connie were born. After raising their children in Washington, they fulfilled a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alabama, then came to join her daughters living in The Dalles, Ore.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Reed, and is survived by her brother Dave Nelson (Sue) and her children, Steven Carlisle (Synthia) of Issaquah, Wash., Lynelle Ffield (Paul) of The Dalles, Susan Carlisle of Issaquah, Cathy Rodriguez (Dan) of Wenatchee, Wash., Colleen Carlisle of Seattle, and Connie Jubitz (Mark) of The Dalles. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren.
Family will be having a private service, with a celebration of life to be held next year. Interment will be at IOOF Cemetery in The Dalles.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Val Blatz, Heart of Hospice for their kindness and caring.
