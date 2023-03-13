Myrna Louise Melzer passed from this life “on the wings of a butterfly” on Jan. 24, 2023. She left peacefully of natural causes with her children at her side at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. She was 92 years of age.
Myrna was born on Oct. 17, 1930, to Melvin W. and Mildred Lorene (Wasson) Runyon in The Dalles, Ore., the first of two daughters. She lived on a cherry orchard owned and operated by her parents. She attended school in The Dalles, graduating from The Dalles High School in 1948.
Myrna fell in love with Millard Melzer, a Sherman County farmer, getting married on May 1, 1949. They lived on the farm outside Moro for 19 years before moving to town in Moro. There she became involved in the Sherman County Historical Society and was instrumental in making the museum in Moro what it is today.
Myrna was a dedicated housewife and mother, and an excellent seamstress, hobbyist, outdoor enthusiast and animal lover, especially horses. She enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, antiquing and horseback riding with family and friends. Myrna loved to draw and paint, with many of her pictures displayed in homes throughout Sherman County and beyond. She was also an avid gardener and very proud of her yard.
After Millard passed in 1995, Myrna married Wayne Melzer. Wayne passed in 2011. Also predeceasing Myrna was her sister Diane vonBorstel and eldest son Michael Dean Melzer. Surviving Myrna are her son Randall Weston Melzer and his wife Roxanne, their daughters Leslee and Leyla, granddaughter Savanah and grandson Emmitt; and daughter Vikki Diane Pay, sons Kyle and Weston and granddaughters Kyla and Tiana.
There will be a family service at the Rose Hill Cemetery on March 26 at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Moro Senior Center at 2 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Donations to the Sherman County Historical Society in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
