On March 4, 2023, Murdock Myers Smith, a resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away of natural causes at the age of 86. For the past five years, Murdock was a resident at Down Manor in Hood River, where he leaves behind many friends and a wonderfully kind and thoughtful staff. He was ever thankful for the friendship and care that he received while there. He loved the food, his helpers and listening to the life stories of his extraordinary fellow residents.
He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Carole, in 2009. His brother, Leighton Smith, and sister-in-law, Christine, were a daily presence in his life at Down Manor, assisting him in numerous ways. He leaves behind his sister, Sydney Ann, brother-in-law, Ray, as well as several cousins and friends in Modesto, Calif., where he was born and raised. He is survived by his niece, Mairin (Mike) and two grandnieces in Punta Gorda, Fla.; his nephew, Brendan, in Hood River; and his nephew, Erik, in Alameda, Calif.
In due time, his ashes will be released in a small gathering at the Smith Ranch, in Modesto, the family farm established by Murdock’s grandfather in 1903.
The family requests that any memorial to Murdock be given to a charity of choice or to the Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/who-we-are/accountability/. Murdock was enthralled when surrounded by natural wilderness, and wildlife.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
