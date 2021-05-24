Monte Steven Hull of Hood River, Ore., passed away May 15, 2021, due to delayed complications of a tragic accident, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. He was 45 years old.
Monte was born Oct. 21, 1975, in Hood River, to David and Susan Slack Hull. He attended Hood River schools and graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1994. He excelled in sports throughout his life, from Little League All-Star to Oregon 1994 First Team All-State in baseball and Oregon Second Team All-State in basketball, his senior year. After high school, Monte attended the University of Oregon and was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity. After college, he spent two years in Las Vegas, Nev., before moving to San Diego, Calif. Monte loved the ocean, but decided two years ago to move back home to Hood River to be near family.
Over Monte's short lifetime, he held many jobs in sales and marketing. In 2004, he joined the staff of BOSS (Best of San Diego Sports) Referees. He spent the next 15 years refereeing youth, adults, high school and college basketball games. His favorite games were AAU, Nike and Reebok tournaments. After he moved home, Monte worked at the Columbia Gorge Hotel and just recently had moved on to the Best Western Plus on the waterfront.
Monte loved hiking, photography, music, gourmet cooking, snowboarding, sports, the "Hook," and all of his life-long friends. Monte had countless friends. Monte lit up the room with his charismatic personality and smile and had a positive impact on a lot of people lives. In the end, Monte donated the gift of life to three people on the day of his passing through organ donation, and will help many others with tissue donation.
Monte is survived by his mother and stepfather, Susan and Lynn Spellman, and his father and stepmother, David and Debbie Hull all of Hood River; brother Tony Hull and his family, Jacki, Marly, Kyla and Avery of The Dalles, Ore.; his stepsister, Leah Smith and her family, Brandon, Lily and Alyssa of Cornelius, Ore.; aunts and uncles, Don and Sue Hull, Janet Hinkley and Tom Slack, cousins and their families, Chris Hull (Allison), Jeremy Hull (Katy), Jared Hinkley (Lisa), Ryan Hinkley (Jennifer), Coral Slack (Logan) and Brandon Slack.
Monte was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hull, in 2010, his grandparents, Hod and Betty Slack and Brooke Hull, all of Hood River, cousins Dustin and Jason Hinkley, and great-grandma Bessie Level.
Graveside services at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River will be held this summer, where Monte will be laid to rest next to his brother, Michael. A memorial was held in Portland by his Chi Psi fraternity brothers on May 15. Another memorial was held at John's Landing in Portland on May 22.
A celebration of life is being planned by his friends Jason Shaner and Jose Rojas for Saturday, May 29, and details will be made available soon. A baseball scholarship is going to be established in Monte's name for the Hood River Valley baseball team.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
