Michael Allen “Mike” Smart of Goldendale, Wash., died at his home of natural causes on Aug. 26, 2023. Mike was born Aug. 18, 1955, in Grants Pass, Ore.
Mike loved his children and grandchildren, family, friends, riding motorcycles, fishing, and operating heavy equipment. He enjoyed wildlife, animals, nature, helping others and building projects.
Mike is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Deb Smart of Lewistown, Mont.; his brother Steve Smart of Little Rock, Ark.; his daughter Jennifer DePriest of The Dalles, Ore.; his daughter and son-in-law Brian and Janelle Johnson of The Dalles; his grandchildren Miladeen Gibbons, Christian Johnson, Isaac Johnson and Joann Johnson; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services will be held by the family. Please contact Jennifer DePriest, 541-592-9943, or Janelle Johnson, 541-980-4991.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.