Michael “Mike” O’Meara passed away peacefully at Hopewell House Hospice in Portland, Ore., on May 24, 2023. Mike was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in The Dalles, Ore., to Beatrice O’Meara (Welk) and Stephen O’Meara. He graduated from The Dalles High School in 1971 and studied film for a short time at Portland State University.
Mike worked at the Martin Marietta aluminum plant in The Dalles during the 1980s and 1990s. He changed careers in the early 2000s and worked until his retirement as a line clearance arborist on the north Oregon coast.
Mike was known for his great gift of storytelling, his sense of humor and his strong work ethic. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family, the beach, rock music, live concerts, and taking care of his acreage in Washington state.
He is survived in death by his daughter, Mary-Rain O’Meara; son in law Santi Carmona; grandchildren Sebastian and Matilda Carmona; siblings Stephanie Ritchie, Penny Dunbar, and Pat O’Meara; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Delanie O’Meara, and parents Beatrice and Stephen.
Mike will be buried in The Dalles IOOF Cherry Heights cemetery, The Dalles, on June 16.
